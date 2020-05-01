Contrasting Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) & Shake Shack (NASDAQ:SHAK)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Muscle Maker and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Shake Shack 3 12 4 0 2.05

Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $57.07, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.4% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Shake Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Muscle Maker and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack 3.34% 9.03% 3.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muscle Maker and Shake Shack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack $594.52 million 3.44 $19.83 million $0.72 75.71

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Muscle Maker.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Muscle Maker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

