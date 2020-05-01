CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Up 7.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $656.62 and last traded at $650.87, 730,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 315,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.84.

The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 83.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,853,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.83.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.