CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.43. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

