D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.54, but opened at $46.93. D. R. Horton shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 432,707 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. TheStreet downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $329,287. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

