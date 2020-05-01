Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 11,855 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 354.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

NYSE UPS opened at $94.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

