Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 54,951 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.