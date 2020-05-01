Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

