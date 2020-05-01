Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,541 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $36.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

