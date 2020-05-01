DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 5.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

