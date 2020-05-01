DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 6.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Intel by 17.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $261.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,859. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

