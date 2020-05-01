Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,497,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

DK opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

