Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 11.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $22.81, 100,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,535,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.55.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after buying an additional 417,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after buying an additional 1,552,940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Delek US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after buying an additional 198,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Delek US by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

