Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 985 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

