Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,911 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after buying an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after buying an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

