Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded SGL Carbon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

