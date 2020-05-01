Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 16.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.19, 5,227,589 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,349,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

