Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after buying an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,217,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after buying an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $59.05 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

