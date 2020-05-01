Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

