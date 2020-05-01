Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

