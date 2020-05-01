Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,199,000 after acquiring an additional 502,928 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,793 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $71.92 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -287.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.