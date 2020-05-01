Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

