Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $141.02 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

