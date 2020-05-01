Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after purchasing an additional 407,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 242,333 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Stephens boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

ETN opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

