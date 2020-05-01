Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $292.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 495.95% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

