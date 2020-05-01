Diligent Investors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.1% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

