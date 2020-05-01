Diligent Investors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Corning by 700.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

