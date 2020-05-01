Diligent Investors LLC Sells 895 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after acquiring an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after acquiring an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.89 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

