Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.69. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.34.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

