Distil (LON:DIS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DIS stock opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. Distil has a 1 year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.17 ($0.03). The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 9.35.

Get Distil alerts:

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.