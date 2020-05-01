Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX opened at $14.31 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $339.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Also, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $35,080.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,817. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.