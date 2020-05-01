DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS WRCDF opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.20.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

