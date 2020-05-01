eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

