Emcor Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Emcor Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE EME opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. Emcor Group has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

