Endava (NYSE:DAVA) versus Powerbridge Technologies (NYSE:PBTS) Critical Contrast

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Endava alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Endava and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 5 2 0 2.29 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endava presently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.15%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Endava.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 4.65% 12.63% 8.53% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endava and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $374.45 million 6.20 $31.07 million $0.99 44.21 Powerbridge Technologies $23.15 million 0.99 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Endava beats Powerbridge Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.