Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,691 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 41,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $167.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

