Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 89,697 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 1,047.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHL shares. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE CHL opened at $39.97 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $47.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

