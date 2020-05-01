Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Paycom Software by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $270.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average is $252.27. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.47.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.