Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,974 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 244,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

PEAK opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

