Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,609 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

Kroger stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

