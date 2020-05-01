Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 10.44% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 567.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VALQ opened at $35.62 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65.

