Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of eBay worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,797. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 57.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

