Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 121.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock worth $1,632,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $191.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Citigroup cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

