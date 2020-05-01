Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

SMG stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $131.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.