Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 236,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 109,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 173.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 216,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

