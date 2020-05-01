Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 144,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Corning worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GLW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.