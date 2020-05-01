Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 56,872 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after purchasing an additional 202,929 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,743 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

