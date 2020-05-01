Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

