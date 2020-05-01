EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.72, 6,656,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 6,491,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.