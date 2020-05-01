EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $245.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $224.20 and last traded at $223.43, 263,754 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 381,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPAM. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

