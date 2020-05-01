Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equinix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 36,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 8,400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after acquiring an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 11.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total value of $152,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,844.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total value of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

Shares of EQIX opened at $675.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $449.53 and a one year high of $715.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.